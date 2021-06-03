American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.90.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.