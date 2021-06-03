American International Group Inc. Acquires 612 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of International Bancshares worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in International Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in International Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in International Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in International Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBOC opened at $46.03 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.28.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

