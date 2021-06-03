American International Group Inc. Buys 2,419 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GO. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 315,430 shares of company stock worth $11,937,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GO stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.