American International Group Inc. Buys 598 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Jack in the Box worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 196.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 58,077 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.