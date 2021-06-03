American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $185.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.