American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $253,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $272,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGND stock opened at $113.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

