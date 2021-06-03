American International Group Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

