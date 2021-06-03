American International Group Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of FirstCash worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $289,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 39.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FirstCash by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

