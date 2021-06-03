American International Group Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Kirby worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,058,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kirby by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after buying an additional 284,297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,767,000 after buying an additional 66,599 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $35,218,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $34,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $350,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

