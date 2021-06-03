American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $461.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.22 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

