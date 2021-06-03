American International Group Inc. Sells 12,540 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.