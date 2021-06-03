American International Group Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $182.02 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.73%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.