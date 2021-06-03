American International Group Inc. Sells 446 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

