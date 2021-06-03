American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $28.59. 1,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,213. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $533.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APEI. Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

