American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,507. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $381.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

