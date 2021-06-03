AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $78.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.30 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $83.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $309.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $315.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

AMSF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.17. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AMERISAFE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

