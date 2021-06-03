AMG National Trust Bank Buys 4,933 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,756,423 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

