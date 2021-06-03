AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.1% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $243.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.62.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

