Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.21. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 47,030 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $125.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

In other news, insider Samuel Lyon purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at $292,061.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

