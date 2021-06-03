Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.50

Jun 3rd, 2021

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.58.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $612.34 million for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

