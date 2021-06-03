Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.23.

AMRS stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Amyris by 128.7% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

