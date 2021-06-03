Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to post sales of $56.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $47.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $227.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $243.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

AMTX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 994,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

