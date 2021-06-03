Analysts Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGE Energy.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 64,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.