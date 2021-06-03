Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

MPWR traded down $6.28 on Thursday, reaching $337.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,875. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $208.54 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.94.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

