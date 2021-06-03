Analysts Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.
NYSE CGAU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 106,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,733. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
