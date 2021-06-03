Analysts Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

Several research firms recently commented on CGAU. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

NYSE CGAU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 106,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,733. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

