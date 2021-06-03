Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce sales of $43.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.72 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $37.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $194.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.63 million to $200.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $271.33 million, with estimates ranging from $235.04 million to $307.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.

DSX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital upped their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

DSX opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $440.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

