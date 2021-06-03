Analysts Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

GERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Geron by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98,632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Geron by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 435,807 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.