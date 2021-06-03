Analysts Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $77.02. 1,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,387. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after buying an additional 590,046 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 30.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

