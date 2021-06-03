Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,376 shares of company stock worth $4,899,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 427,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,912,000 after purchasing an additional 121,584 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $271.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.89. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $200.60 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

