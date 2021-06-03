Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report sales of $65.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.38 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $52.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $260.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $260.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $274.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.94. 1,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,321. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $540.57 million, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

