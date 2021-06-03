Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.08. Vonage reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vonage stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -108.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vonage has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 414,320 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 6.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

