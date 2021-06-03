Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $111.29

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

BC stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after purchasing an additional 576,430 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after purchasing an additional 239,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,315,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

