Analysts Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) PT at €84.88

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €84.88 ($99.85).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAI shares. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of DAI stock traded up €0.61 ($0.72) on Friday, reaching €78.73 ($92.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,310,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a one year low of €33.38 ($39.27) and a one year high of €78.42 ($92.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

