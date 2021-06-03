Analysts Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FUPBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,160. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

