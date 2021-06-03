Analysts Set Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) PT at $39.00

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

NILSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

