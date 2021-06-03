Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $207.90

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SWK traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.64. 12,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $124.74 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,034,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

