Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Anaplan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $415,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Anaplan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLAN opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.37. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

