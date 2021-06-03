Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $28,780,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

