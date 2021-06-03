ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 207,533.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,231 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $431.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.29. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

