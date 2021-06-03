Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $34.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Annexon alerts:

ANNX stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. Annexon has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $804.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,745 shares of company stock worth $449,934 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.