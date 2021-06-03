Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.74

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 175084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 64.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

