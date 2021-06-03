AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.
Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,807. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.09.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
