AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,807. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.09.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.