APR Coin Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a market cap of $21,812.50 and approximately $14.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.34 or 0.00350386 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001764 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,664,852 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

APR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.