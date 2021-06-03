Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Aramark stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $129,593,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Aramark by 9,699.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Aramark by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

