ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Sells $703,680.32 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 1,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,669. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $93.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.05.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Truist raised their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

