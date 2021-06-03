ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.06 ($34.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: Short Selling

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.