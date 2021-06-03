Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

