Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.
ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
ACA opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.46.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.