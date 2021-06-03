Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 2.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares were down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 535,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

