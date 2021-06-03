Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $19.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 million to $26.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $109.85 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $117.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,208 shares of company stock worth $84,413. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 810,300 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ardelyx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 360,514 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARDX stock remained flat at $$6.90 on Monday. 2,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.96.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.