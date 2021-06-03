Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.40

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $636.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. Analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

